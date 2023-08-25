Alice Cooper recently raised some eyebrows over some transgender comments he made, and now it’s Carlos Santana’s turn.

There’s been a concert clip (which Billboard notes comes from a July performance in Atlantic City, New Jersey) making the rounds recently, and in it, Santana says, “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are. Later on, when you grow out of it, you see things, and you start believing that you could be something that sounds good, but you know it ain’t right. Because a woman is a woman and a man is a man, that’s it. Whatever you wanna do in the closet, that’s your business. I’m OK with that.”

He then expresses solidarity with “my brother Dave Chappelle.”

In the middle of his concert in New Jersey, Carlos Santana went on a bizarre anti-Trans rant. Attendees say Santana interrupted his set after one song and went on for a while. “When God made you and me, before we came out of the womb, you know who you are and what you are.… pic.twitter.com/PLypNVcXuw — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) August 24, 2023

The clip made the rounds online and there’s been enough backlash for Santana to issue an apology. In a Facebook post shared yesterday (August 24), Santana wrote: