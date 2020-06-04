Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever have a new album, Sideways To New Italy, set to drop tomorrow (June 5). Ahead of then, they have offered one more preview of the record, a song called “Cameo.”

The band’s Fran Keaney says of the track, “This is a love song. It’s about reaching through time portals. The lyrics were pieced together over about a year like a little puzzle. I found the first pieces in Rushworth, and the last pieces in Darwin.”

Keaney previously said of the album as a whole, “I wanted to write songs that I could use as some sort of bedrock of hopefulness to stand on, something to be proud of. A lot of the songs on the new record are reaching forward and trying to imagine an idyll of home and love.” Bassist Joe Russo added, “We tried to make these little nods to our friends and loved ones, to stay loyal to our old selves.”

The group also recently offered a statement about the George Floyd protests, providing their perspective as white Australians: “None of us have ever felt unsafe walking down the street because of how we look. We don’t even need to think about it. We are beneficiaries of the same systemic racism that lets people of colour die at the hands of those who are supposed to protect them. Not just in America, but in our own backyard, where First Nations people continue to die in police custody & suffer the highest rates of incarceration in the world. We stand in solidarity with protestors and we are continuing to educate ourselves about how to be useful allies, and confront our own sense of complacency and despair.”

Listen to “Cameo” above.

Sideways To New Italy is out 6/5 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.