The Brits are back. After teasing that a series of shows was in the works, The Rolling Stones have officially announced their live performance plans for 2024. Next year, the band will hit the road for the Hackney Diamonds Tour (which is appropriately sponsored by AARP) to support their album by the same name.

Today (November 21), in a post on the group’s official Instagram page, they unveiled that for the first time since 2019’s No Filter Tour, fans in the United States will be treated to a dedicated arena tour across the country. Across the 16-date journey, The Rolling Stones will make stops in Las Vegas, Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and more.

The Hackney Diamonds Tour will launch on April 28, 2024, at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. As of today, no special guests or billed opener has been announced.

Check out The Rolling Stones’ 2024 Hackney Diamonds Tour dates below. The Rolling Stones’ fan presale begins on Wednesday, November 29 at noon PT. The general sale date will kick off on Friday, December 1. Find more information here.