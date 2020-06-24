Samia’s Breezy ‘Fit N Full’ Heralds Her Debut Album ‘The Baby’

Breakout singer Samia workshopped demos from her debut album, The Baby, with seasoned indie artists like Hippo Campus and Active Bird Community. Now, the singer is getting ready to finally share her music with the world. Following her serene lead single released in April, Samia takes an aim at the all-consuming diet culture today’s young women are born into with the breezy track “Fit N Full.”

In a statement alongside “Fit N Full,” Samia said the single is a reflection on the crushing pervasiveness of body image issues: “For some reason the words ‘fit’ and ‘full’ have always felt mutually exclusive to me. I wrote this while I was living in the east village, so overwhelmed by the magic and culture around me and literally only capable of thinking about my f*cking body. I tried to write this from the perspective of the person I wanted to be instead of the person who stares at her reflection in the window of Veselka.”

Watch the “Fit N Full” video above and find Samia’s The Baby album artwork and tracklist below.

1. “Pool”

2, “Fit N Full”

3. “Big Wheel”

4. “Limbo B*tch”

5. “Stellate”

6. “Triptych”

7. “Does Not Heal”

8. “Waverly”

9. “Winnebago”

10. “Minnesota”

11. “Is There Something In The Movies?”

The Baby is out 8/28 via Grand Jury Music. Pre-order it here.