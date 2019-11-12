(Sandy) Alex G Goes To A Casino And Almost Drowns In His ‘In My Arms’ Video

(Sandy) Alex G’s new album House Of Sugar features a wide variety of aesthetics, and near the end of it comes the indie folk rocker “In My Arms.” Now he has shared a video for the track, and like the album it comes from, it’s eventful.

The clip — which was directed, shot, and edited by Zev Magasis — begins with Alex G and a friend walking the streets and drinking before hitting up a casino. From there, they head to the water, where Alex G has a serious drowning scare.

Although the name of the casino in the video is never revealed, it’s not unlikely that it is the Rivers Casino Philadelphia, as the House Of Sugar track “SugarHouse” is named after the casino’s former name, SugarHouse Casino. Alex G has said, though, that the album is not named after the casino: “I don’t know if it’s a coincidence or subconscious, but I didn’t name the album after the casino. Later someone was like, ‘Oh, I see what you did with the Sugarhouse Casino.’ It wasn’t my intention at all, but I think it definitely fit really well.”

Watch the “In My Arms” video above.

