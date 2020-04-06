(Sandy) Alex G Shared A Surreal Poem Alongside His Experimental New Song ‘Rosebush’

Over the years, (Sandy) Alex G has been an experimental indie force, and he’s not letting up. Today, he shared the experimental new song “Rosebush,” which is also accompanied by a surreal poem.

The song is an instrumental, built on a simple piano riff and a propulsive dancehall-inspired beat. There’s more going on beyond that, and it’s a surprisingly catchy song. The YouTube upload of the track has the audio scoring a slowly zooming out image of a poem, a peculiar piece of writing that focuses on a character named Joanna, surprise flowers, and the best instance of singing cats in a while.

Listen to the song above, and read the poem below.