Sea.Hear.Now music festival is returning to Asbury Park, New Jersey on September 14 and 15 with a ton of acts not to miss. A true homecoming show, Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band will be headlining this year, along with Best New Artist Grammy nominee Noah Kahan. Other acts on the lineup include The Gaslight Anthem, The Black Crowes, 311, Trey Anastasio Band, Norah Jones, The Revivalists, The Hives, Kool & The Gang, and more.

Like past years, there will also be some surfers showing off their skills, including Balaram Stack, Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Cassidy McClain, Rob Kelly, and other athletes.

A presale will open this Thursday, March 7 at 10 a.m. ET for those looking to get tickets. Sea.Hear.Now is offering both 1-day and 2-day passes at several different tiers. The 2-day General Admission pass is $265 with no hidden fees.

The GA+ tier includes access to a special lounge with private restrooms, complimentary water, and a bar. The VIP tier is $770 and provides access to exclusive viewing areas of the stages, the VIP lounge, and more special perks. The Platinum tier is $2,345 with drinks and food included.

Finally, the Ultimate ticket tier is $9,900 for the weekend, with a 3-night stay at the Asbury Ocean Club Resort, backstage access, private golf cart transportation, and a ton of other benefits.

For additional information about Sea.Hear.Now’s 2024 festival, visit their official website.