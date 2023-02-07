Sea.Hear.Now festival officially unveiled their 2023 lineup, ahead of the annual fall event, and it is stacked. Foo Fighters and The Killers are scheduled to headline the two-day fest on September 16 and 17.

Other acts taking the stage include Greta Van Fleet, Weezer, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, The Beach Boys, Sheryl Crow, Tegan And Sara, and many more.

As for the surf side of the festival, attendees can catch Cam Richards, Sam Hammer, Will Skudin, Rob Kelly, and other water shredders hit the waves of North Beach Asbury Park and Bradley Park in New Jersey.

“Surf returns with the North Beach Rumble surf contest, taking place between the Surf and Sand stages and will feature the best surfers from the East Coast competing in a team format,” a press release notes. “The teams, captained by professional surfers Cam Richards and Sam Hammer, will compete in multiple heats with the winning team awarded for the most wins based on overall style and creativity.”

Presale for the 2023 Sea.Hear.Now festival opens this Thursday, February 9, at 10 a.m. ET, with the options to purchase for 1-day or the full 2-day pass.

A public on-sale will take place after that if there are any remaining tickets. Those who want to attend can currently sign up to get an entry code via the fest’s website here.

