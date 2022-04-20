After living through what the media often described as “unprecedented times” for the last couple of years, remaining present in day-to-day life can be a difficult task. Gospel-trained musician and activist A.J. Haynes knows this all too well. Not only does she make music as bandleader of celestial trio Seratones, but she also works as a counselor in one of Louisiana’s last-standing abortion clinics.

For Seratones’ third studio album Love & Algorhythms, which is due next Friday, Haynes redefines what it means to be consciously optimistic in the age of information. Armed with dreamy chords, feel-good grooves, and Neo-soul-inspired songs, Seratones’ album examines themes of Black feminism, Afrofuturism, astrology, and the many paths towards revolution throughout its 11 tracks.

Ahead of the release of Love & Algorhythms, Haynes reflects on recent concerts, drawing inspiration from herself, and her great grandmother’s delightful cooking in our latest Indie Mixtape Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

How about 3? I like that number. Interstellar soul synthesis.

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

The world is always ending. That said, in my imagined 28 years from now, the music business as we know it and how artists survive will shift to community-based models and collective song. Touring as we know it will be unsustainable, replaced by more possibilities of emergence in both digital and analog forms. I hope that our music is remembered as part of the inspiration for this, to remind people of the possibilities of joy. I hope our songs remind them of small and big personal moments.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

One of my favorite performance experiences was in Paris at the Bataclan.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Myself. I am very proud of the person I have shaped and am shaping. To quote Lucille Clifton: come celebrate with me that everyday something has tried to kill me – and has failed.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

My great grandma’s kitchen.

What album do you know every word to?

Marvin Gaye’s What’s Going On and Fiona Apple’s When The Pawn….

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

It’s hard for me to think of concerts in terms of best/worst. One of my favorite concerts was seeing MIA at FunFunFun Fest in Austin when she was touring the Matangi record. Being with amazing friends and taking the perfect amount of MDMA was also an added bonus.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

I love rocking my new stretchy silver onesie. It is tailored to my body and has room for my booty and belly.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Toss up between Nap Ministry and Adrienne Maree Brown.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

The classic “Move B*tch” by Ludacris.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Recipes for arrabiata sauce.

What album makes for the perfect gift?

Any Alice Coltrane album.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

To be honest, we crashed a lot of weird places when we were first getting started as a band, but that time was so traumatic that I can’t remember specifics.

What’s the story behind your first or favorite tattoo?

My favorite tattoo is my baby gator on my left thigh. I love alligators sooo much. That’s it, that’s the story.

What artists keep you from flipping the channel on the radio?

SZA

What’s the nicest thing anyone has ever done for you?

My amaaazing partner and also current Seratones bassist is always doing sweet things for me. He makes me coffee every morning when we’re home at the cabin and gives me hugs when I’m anxious without me having to ask him.

What’s one piece of advice you’d go back in time to give to your 18-year-old self?

Start a savings account and dump your boyfriend.

What’s the last show you went to?

Japanese Breakfast at Luck Reunion

What movie can you not resist watching when it’s on TV?

I don’t have a TV on ever really and it’s hard to commit to a whole movie when I’m home, but when I need to sit still in front of a screen, the series Big Mouth is my go-to.

What’s one of your hidden talents?

I’m a kitchen witch b*tch, so I can make a delicious meal out of just about anything.

Love & Algorhythms comes out 4/29 via New West Records. Pre-order it here.