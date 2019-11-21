Shaky Knees has become one of the country’s preeminent rock festivals since its inception in 2013, and it looks like the 2020 edition will continue that tradition. The festival has announced which artists will be making their way to Atlanta’s Central Park between May 1 and 3, and the headliners are an impressive trio: The Black Keys, Smashing Pumpkins, and The Strokes.

Elsewhere on the poster are Of Monsters And Men, Angels & Airwaves, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Portugal. The Man, Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, Liam Gallagher, Brittany Howard, Phoebe Bridgers, Stereolab, Drive-By Truckers, The Front Bottoms, Ty Segall, Guided By Voices, Snail Mail, Orville Peck, Tennis, The Lemon Twigs, Ruston Kelly, Porches, Caroline Rose, and others. More artists are expected to be announced later, as well.

Shaky Knees founder Tim Sweetwood says, “I am really excited to bring our fans a lineup that continues to celebrate both up and coming acts and established powerhouses like the return of headliner The Strokes and first-time headliners The Black Keys and The Smashing Pumpkins. To be able to produce a world-class festival in my hometown of Atlanta year after year is truly special.”

Tickets are on sale now through the Shaky Knees website. Check out the Shaky Knees lineup poster above.

