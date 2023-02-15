There’s one thing we can all agree on — being in your early 20s is tough. It’s a time of a lot of firsts; first apartments, first professional jobs, first meaningful relationships. It’s your first time figuring a lot of things out, making a lot of mistakes, and learning a lot about yourself — and those are feelings Saddle Creek’s newest signee Shalom knows all too well.

The Brooklyn-based artist compiled her wistful and witty observations on early adulthood into 13 tracks across her stand-out debut album, Sublimation. On songs like “Narcissist” and “Soccer Mommy,” her enveloping vocals tug on heartstrings as she offers a diaristic snapshot of the joy, pain, and confusion of stepping into adulthood. Throughout Sublimation, Shalom stories of self-medication, feeling like an outsider, and ultimately deciding to hold love above fear.

Ahead of the release of her debut album Sublimination, Shalom talks with Uproxx about Walk The Moon, baking pies, and Shania Twain in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Honest, interesting, alternative, emotive

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

As an honest look into what life was like for me, what being a person was like for me in my early 20s.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

I’ve pretty much only played in New York and New Brunswick, NJ. New Brunswick shows are special because being there feels like a hometown hero moment, so I’d have to give this one to NB.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

My work is inspired by the experiences I have with people and myself as I go through life. I would say life is the most inspiring thing there is — not really boiling it down to one specific person.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

Somewhere in New Jersey.

What album do you know every word to?

How To Be A Human Being by Glass Animals.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

Glass Animals in Prospect Park or LCD Soundsystem at Brooklyn Steel.

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

Depends on the season, but I usually coordinate with the band. We have themes: black and white, prints, New Year’s party. The best outfit for performing matches the theme, is comfy, and is also sexy.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?