In the summer of 2015, Sharon Van Etten released her five-track I Don’t Want To Let You Down EP. Ahead of that, she dropped the title track as a single, and that single featured a song called “All Over Again” as a B-side. The song is one that might not be familiar to casual Van Etten listeners, as it was only accessible on the 7-inch vinyl single. Now, though, Van Etten has made the track available digitally for the first time.

Making the announcement today, Van Etten wrote, “My 7″ ‘I Don’t Want To Let You Down’ had a b-side that was never digitally released – until today. ‘All Over Again’ is a deeply personal song written during the ‘Are We There’ sessions. Broken hearted years ago and driven to find true love, it’s hard to believe I was ever there when I look back now from such a fulfilled space. I’m humbled to share yet another vulnerable moment with you.”

Van Etten also recently celebrated the tenth anniversary of her second album, Epic, which came out on September 21, 2010. She wrote, “Today marks 10 years since ‘epic’ was released into the world. So much love went into the making of this record.”

Listen to “All Over Again,” as well as “I Don’t Want To Let You Down,” above.