Last week, Sharon Van Etten linked up with Queens Of The Stone Age vocalist Josh Homme to share a cover of Nick Lowe’s iconic track “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?” The duo now returns with a heartwarming quarantine-recorded video to accompany the haunting ballad.

Directed by Matthew Daniel Siskin over a phone call, the visual was shot from the singers’ respective homes. Van Etten, who is notoriously terse about her family life, offered a glimpse into her isolation with a glass of wine on hand. For Homme’s portion of the track, the singer similarly shows appreciation for his wife and two kids in the visual. Nick Lowe, the cover’s original songwriter, even makes an appearance.

In a statement alongside the visual’s relief, Homme discussed his collaboration with Van Etten further:

“I went to a Courtney Barnett Valentine’s Day concert that Sharon Van Etten was playing as one of a veritable buffet of musicians. She opened her mouth and my mind exploded—that voice, like fresh cream… with a hint of fine grit. When a week later the opportunity arose to sing with her, I jumped at it. This was of course before we had any idea that the world would be going into hiding for months. Recording this song had nothing to do with what we’d be going through… until we started going through it. In these times, it’s a blessing to feel lucky even for a moment… and I feel lucky to have been able to work with Sharon, Zach Dawes, Michael Shuman, Matthew Siskin and our families. When you’re shooting at home you start out shooting only what you love. Then you get tired and stop. This video doesn’t deal with anything outside of what’s happening within its own little world we created — only what’s happening inside two households connected by what they love the most, nothing more.”

What Van Etten and Homme’s “(What’s So Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding?” video above.