Sharon Van Etten is continuing her prolific streak into 2020. Following the release of her latest single “Beaten Down,” Van Etten has shared the heartfelt number “Staring At A Mountain,” written for the forthcoming film Never Rarely Sometimes Always.

The angelic ballad features moody synths and Van Etten’s crooning voice. “I am so tired I fell right through / I looked into a darkness no one knew,” she sings as poignant piano keys emphasize the lyrics’ emotion.

Directed and written by Eliza Hittman and scored by Julia Holter, Never Rarely Sometimes Always premiered at Sundance Film Festival in January. The plot follows a young woman named Autumn, played by Sidney Flanigan, who travels to New York following an unplanned pregnancy due to the strict laws in her hometown state Pennsylvania. While Van Etten isn’t shown in the trailer, the singer plays Autumn’s mother in the film.

Never Rarely Sometimes Always isn’t the first time Van Etten has gotten in front of a camera. Last fall, Van Etten teamed up with Amazon Prime for the biopic Departure. The documentary follows Van Etten’s life in New York since she moved to the city at 23 to pursue her career in music.

Listen to “Staring At A Mountain” above. Below, watch the Never Rarely Sometimes Always trailer featuring Van Etten’s Remind Me Tomorrow track “Seventeen.”

Never Rarely Sometimes Always is in theaters 03/13.