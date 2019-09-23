Sharon Van Etten has been a powerhouse in indie music for the last fourteen years. Now, the enigmatic singer is releasing a documentary about her life and music: Van Etten announced her biopic, Departure, which chronicles her musical career starting in New York City. The film will stream on Amazon Music beginning on September 26.

Van Etten announced the documentary with a trailer to the film. “I’m so happy to be able to share my story with all of you in this way,” the singer wrote on Twitter. “‘Departure’ will be out this Thursday via Amazon Music.”

I'm so happy to be able to share my story with all of you in this way. 'Departure' will be out this Thursday via @AmazonMusic. pic.twitter.com/9AlSxqbkAw — Sharon Van Etten (@sharonvanetten) September 23, 2019

The minute-long trailer is narrated by Van Etten and describes how her music career began. The singer moved to New York City at 23 to embark on a new life. She said the people she met inspired her, many of whom were holding down three or four jobs in order to be able to make music. The trailer also shows a clip of the first time Van Etten played a show in front of other people.

Most recently, Van Etten collaborated with Jeff Goldblum for the loungey track “Let’s Face the Music and Dance” off his upcoming jazz record, I Shouldn’t Be Telling You This. The singer has spend the last year touring in support of her latest LP Remind Me Tomorrow.