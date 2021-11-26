With Thanksgiving right around the corner, it’ll be holiday gift shopping time before you know it. Every year, gift buyers are faced with the unique challenge of trying to figure out what they should be getting for their loved ones to show their love and affection. Luckily, we here at Uproxx got some of our favorite artists to help get the juices flowing with the Uproxx Holiday Gift Guide, letting the world in on the best gives they’ve ever given, received, or ones they wish they had thought of.

Next up is Shinedown, who are marking the holidays with a cover of John Lennon’s “Happy X-Mas (War Is Over).” To celebrate the new cover, vocalist Brent Smith sat down to recommend handmade gifts, cash, and vinyl in the latest Uproxx Holiday Gift Guide. Check out their holiday sale here.

What album makes the best holiday gift and why do you love it?

The album that I would give as a gift would either be Back In Black by AC/DC or Appetite For Destruction by Guns N’ Roses. They’re iconic. They are also an introduction into the awesome world of rock n roll, and they’re great records.

What’s the perfect gift for your significant other and why?

Well, the perfect gift would be your love because that should be given all year around. But, also, I think if your significant other really means a lot to you, it’s always cool to do something by hand, whether it’s a card or whether you make them something. It’s just a different way of giving somebody a gift instead of going out and buying it at a store or online. If you make something for them, a lot of times they feel that that is much more significant and quite special.

What do you give to the musician in your life?

I have a lot of musicians in my life. Most of the time gift cards work really well. They could just go out and get what they want.

Oh no! You have to buy a gift for a kid. What’s something you get for a child?

Money! Plain and simple.

Mom and dad can be the hardest to shop for. What’s a great gift for the parental figure in your life?