There are some jobs out there that in order to be considered for the position, you probably need to already know somebody on the inside. That’s especially true for music: High-profile bands looking for new members usually approach somebody they’ve worked with before or somebody with industry experience. They don’t really accept job applications from just whoever… unless you’re talking about The Smashing Pumpkins.

You (yes, you reading this) can apply to be the band’s new guitarist right now, if you’d like: A message shared on the band’s social media pages today (January 5) reads, “The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.”

In the announcement they shared on Facebook, they clarified, “SP is looking for a new guitarist (not bass).”

This comes after guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced in October 2023 that he had left the group, after spending over 15 years in the band. He said at the time: