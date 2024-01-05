There are some jobs out there that in order to be considered for the position, you probably need to already know somebody on the inside. That’s especially true for music: High-profile bands looking for new members usually approach somebody they’ve worked with before or somebody with industry experience. They don’t really accept job applications from just whoever… unless you’re talking about The Smashing Pumpkins.
You (yes, you reading this) can apply to be the band’s new guitarist right now, if you’d like: A message shared on the band’s social media pages today (January 5) reads, “The Smashing Pumpkins are in search of an additional guitarist. The application process is open to anyone who might be interested. Applicants may submit a resume and related materials to: SPGuitar@redlightmanagement.com.”
In the announcement they shared on Facebook, they clarified, “SP is looking for a new guitarist (not bass).”
This comes after guitarist Jeff Schroeder announced in October 2023 that he had left the group, after spending over 15 years in the band. He said at the time:
“It’s easy to say now that when I joined The Smashing Pumpkins in 2007 I had no idea what I was getting into. The opportunity seemed to have come out of nowhere. I was at UCLA working on my doctorate in comparative literature when a close friend messaged me and said The Smashing Pumpkins were looking for a guitar player. Being a huge fan of the band, the audition was something I threw myself into. It was one of the best decisions I’ve made in my life. The amount of incredible memories created over the last 16 years with the band are almost too numerous to quantify. Although it was a very difficult decision to make, I’ve decided to leave the band to make some space to explore a slightly different path. I want to thank Billy, Jimmy, James, and Jack for being both wonderful bandmates and even better friends. I will absolutely miss sharing the stage with you. I wish the band all the success in the future. I will be watching and listening.”