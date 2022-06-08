Not many artists can say they earned a major career success as a teen, but Bridie Monds-Watson isn’t most artists. The Irish songwriter, who adopts the moniker Soak, found overwhelming success with their 2015 debut album and became the youngest person ever nominated for a Mercury Prize. But with the massive accomplishment also came the immense pressures associated with it.

After crossing over into art-pop territory with their 2019 sophomore album Grim Town, Monds-Watson returns to their jaunty indie rock roots with their newest release, If I Never Know You Like This Again. Infusing contemplations on identity and isolation over cascading chords, Monds-Watson delivers a collection of dazzling and confessional songs. To celebrate the release of If I Never Know You Like This Again, Monds-Watson sat down with Uproxx to talk about enthusiastically rowdy crowds, Phoebe Bridgers, and listening to their gut in our latest Q&A.

What are four words you would use to describe your music?

Honest, self-depreciative, tears, funny?

It’s 2050 and the world hasn’t ended and people are still listening to your music. How would you like it to be remembered?

I like it to be remembered as intentional. That nothing I did was done without purpose.

What’s your favorite city in the world to perform?

You can always rely on a enthusiastically rowdy crowd in Dublin.

Who’s the person who has most inspired your work, and why?

Recently, Jeff Tweedy.

Where did you eat the best meal of your life?

This is literally an impossible question. A few years ago on a press tour I had a day off in Nashville and stood in line for hours alone to get one of those Nashville hot chicken sandwiches (that’s what they’re called right?). The pickle to lettuce ratio was perfect.

What album do you know every word to?

Tegan and Sara’s The Con.

What was the best concert you’ve ever attended?

I saw Bon Iver at Montreux Jazz festival a few years back and Julien Baker opened. The standing area at the venue was built on a slope so I could see super well. I wish all venues were build that way. The show was just *chef’s kiss.*

What is the best outfit for performing and why?

The baggier the better. Minimum effort, maximum result.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Phoebe Bridgers wins on all platforms.

What’s your most frequently played song in the van on tour?

If Tommy and James are in the van it’s likely to be anything by The Replacements.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Why do all Americans have such good teeth?

What album makes for the perfect gift?

A good classic like I’m Wide Awake, It’s Morning by Bright Eyes or High Violet by The National.

Where’s the weirdest place you’ve ever crashed while on tour?

An abandoned cottage at the furthest southwest coast of Ireland. Or my car.