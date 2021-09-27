Back in July, Soccer Mommy (aka Sophie Allison) released a glitchy new song, “Rom Com 2004” as the follow-up to her 2020 album, Color Theory. Now, Allison has teamed up with UK indie-pop spark plugs Kero Kero Bonito to reimagine the song for the Adult Swim Singles series. This time, the song is called “Rom Com 2021” and is taken up a few notches, replacing Allison’s guitar-work with tinkling keys, a rapid-fire drum machine, and excitable, pitchy vocals. It’s a whole lot of fun.

“We were very excited to be invited to work on ‘Rom Com 2021,'” Kero Kero Bonito said. “Our contributions were inspired by Bridget Jones’ Diary, late summer and UK Garage vocal manipulation.”

The original, of course, was produced by BJ Burton, who is known for his work with artists like Bon Iver, Charli XCX, Chance The Rapper, and many others. Allison said of the track, “I wrote this song a while back and made a poppy demo for it. Then I told BJ to destroy it.” Next up for Soccer Mommy is a US tour, starting in late September in Cleveland, Ohio, and wrapping up in November in St. Louis, Missouri.

Check out Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito’s “Rom Com 2021” above.

