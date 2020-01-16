Inspiration can come from anywhere, and for Squirrel Flower (real name Ella O’Connor Williams), this time around, it came from insects willingly flying towards their own death. That’s the prevalent image on “Streetlight Blues,” the epic new single from her upcoming album I Was Born Swimming.

On the indie-rock-meets-alt-country ballad, Wiliams sings, “All my friends are at the party / But I got other plans / My body is buzzin’ as I start to dance,” and the repeated lyric, “Bugs in the streetlight / Our time is over soon.”

Williams wrote of the song on Instagram, “Writing it, I was overcome by the image of insects flying towards streetlights and bug lamps in the late summer, attracted to the light but also flying to their death. This song is about blowing off your friends to dance alone in waves of emotion, about the end of something — life, seasons, a relationship, a streetlamp. Been playing this one live for a while, very happy to share it recorded now.”

Listen to “Streetlight Blues” above, and find Squirrel Flower’s upcoming tour dates below.

02/01 — Bristol, UK @ Friendly Records

02/02 — Leeds, UK @ Jumbo Records

02/04 — Diksmuide, BE @ 4AD *

02/05 — Nijmegen, BL @ Doornroosje *

02/06 — Brussels, BE @ AB *

02/08 — Amsterdam, NL @ Bitterzoet *

03/05 — Freeport, ME @ Cadenza

03/06 — Middletown, CT @ Mac 650 Art Gallery &

03/07 — Boston, MA @ Great Scott &

03/11 — Brooklyn, NY @ Rough Trade &

03/12 — Philadelphia, PA @ Everybody Hits &

03/13 — Washington, DC @ Songbyrd &

03/23 — Phoenix, AZ @ Rebel Lounge %

03/25 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo %

03/26 — San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill %

03/28 — Seattle, WA @ Barboza %

03/29 — Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge %

03/31 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court %

04/02 — Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge %

04/06 — Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry %

04/07 — Chicago, IL @ Schubas %

04/08 — Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s %

04/10 — Toronto, ON @ Drake Hotel &

04/11 — Montreal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo &

% with Why Bonnie

& with Cedric Noel

* with Strand Of Oaks

I Was Born Swimming is out 01/31 via Polyvinyl. Pre-order it here.