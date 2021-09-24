A couple months ago, I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground And Nico was announced. The project is precisely what the title indicates it is: a tribute album, with covers of every song from the band’s debut record. Since the project was announced, a lot of highlights from it have been shared: Kurt Vile’s cover of “Run Run Run,” Matt Berninger’s rendition of “I’m Waiting For The Man,” Courtney Barnett’s take on “I’ll Be Your Mirror,” and Iggy Pop and Matt Sweeney’s version of “European Son.”

Today, the album is out, meaning that some of the other standout cuts are now available. Among them are St. Vincent and Thomas Bartlett’s version of “All Tomorrow’s Parties,” Michael Stipe’s cover of “Sunday Morning,” King Princess’ rendition of “There She Goes Again,” and Fontaines DC doing “The Black Angel’s Death Song.”

When the album was announced, Vile said of it, “I literally covered ‘Run Run Run’ when I was a kid. In my late teens with my band at the time. So it was pretty cosmic, let’s say. There is a direct connection to certain indie bands and beyond w/ the Velvets. That’s why the Velvets are a classic. You know it can have doo-wop in there and things like that, but it can also have this jagged noisy thing, and it immediately let me feel like I could do anything. The possibilities are endless. You’re completely free. Unapologetic and effortless.”

Stream the full album above.

I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute To The Velvet Underground And Nico is out now via Verve Records. Get it here.