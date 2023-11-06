After The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took a week off to recover from COVID-19 , his show was, unfortunately, unable to tape this week. So, the show is re-airing some of the best episodes from the past month, including musical performances from Arlo Parks, Boygenius, and Willie Nelson. Here are the musical guests for the week of November 6-10, 2023.

Arlo Parks — Tuesday, November 7

The English singer and songwriter originally appeared on October 23 to perform the song “Weightless” from her new album My Soft Machine. You can see that performance here as well.

Boygenius — Wednesday, November 8

Originally popping up on the show on October 3, the trio had a ball performing “Cool About It” from their album The Record. Clustered around a single mic, they played the gentle ballad in matching Tarantino-esque suits under a spotlight, highlighting the music and tamping down on some of their more boisterous antics.