After The Late Show host Stephen Colbert took a week off to recover from COVID-19, his show was, unfortunately, unable to tape this week. So, the show is re-airing some of the best episodes from the past month, including musical performances from Arlo Parks, Boygenius, and Willie Nelson. Here are the musical guests for the week of November 6-10, 2023.
Arlo Parks — Tuesday, November 7
The English singer and songwriter originally appeared on October 23 to perform the song “Weightless” from her new album My Soft Machine. You can see that performance here as well.
Boygenius — Wednesday, November 8
Originally popping up on the show on October 3, the trio had a ball performing “Cool About It” from their album The Record. Clustered around a single mic, they played the gentle ballad in matching Tarantino-esque suits under a spotlight, highlighting the music and tamping down on some of their more boisterous antics.
Willie Nelson — Thursday, November 9
The country legend stopped by the show last Wednesday ahead of his induction into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, performing not one but two songs: “I Never Cared For You” and then a surprise encore of “Whiskey River,” both of which appear on his Greatest Hits album.
Caroline Polachek — Friday, November 10
From the October 24 episode, the alt-pop star performed her new song “Dang” as a “hot teacher,” complete with a tongue-in-cheek PowerPoint presentation.