Brooklyn singer-songwriter Steve Gunn has unveiled a lovely new single, “Fulton,” plus news of a three-night residency at Los Angeles’ Gold Diggers, happening from September 9 to 11. The lovingly melodic “Fulton,” which you can hear above, follows two previous singles from Gunn, “Other You” (which is also the name of his forthcoming album, arriving in August) and “Reflection.”

As you might remember, Gunn first got his start in Kurt Vile‘s backing band, The Violators, before moving over to a solo career. In a statement alongside the album’s June announcement, Gunn described how he arrived at the album’s title, Other You:

“I came up with this title when we were recording vocals and [producer] Rob [Schnapf] was very into harmonies. There was a third part and I just couldn’t find the note. I couldn’t vocalize it. He went in and took my voice and put it into his computer program, then he could playback and ‘sing’ the note with my voice using the computer. And he said, ‘Sing to the other you.’ So I was singing along to myself singing a note I couldn’t sing.”

Gunn’s updated tour dates are below, with the LA residency reflected.

07/22 — Brooklyn, NY @ The Bell House^

07/23 — Livingston Manor, NY @ Catskill Brewery^

07/24 — Burlington, VT @ Backside 405^

07/25 — Peaks Island, ME @ Lion’s Club^

07/26 — Keene, NH @ Nova Arts^

07/27 — Newport, RI @ Folk On^

07/29 — New Haven, CT @ Cafe Nine^

09/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

09/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

09/11 — Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

12/02 — Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall #

12/03 — Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center #

12/04 — Milwaukee, WI @ Cactus Club #

12/05 — Lakeside, MI @ Lakeside Inn #

12/07 — Nashville, TN @ Third Man #

12/08 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

12/09 — Charlotte, NC @ Recover Brands #

12/10 — Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle Tavern #

12/11 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle #

12/12 — Baltimore, MD @ Creative Alliance #

12/14 — Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair #

12/15 — Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts #

12/16 — Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s #

12/17 — Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall #

12/18 — New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom #

^ with William Tyler

# with Jeff Parker

Listen to “Fulton” above, and grab tickets to Gunn’s LA residency here.

Other You is out 8/27 via Matador. Pre-order it here.