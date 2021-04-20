Kurt Vile has released music on a handful of labels over the years, but his best-known work has come with Matador Records. His 2009 album Childish Prodigy was the first and his most recent was 2018’s Bottle It In. His next record will be released elsewhere, though, as Vile revealed today that he has signed with Verve Records.

Vile shared a statement about the signing, in which he notes he has long admired the label. He also says that he has “hundreds of songs and ideas” in various states of completion. He wrote:

“I’ve admired the @ververecords logo on the back (and front!) of many -a- velvet underground album since my teens. in particular the logo on the back of the vinyl boxset of the quine tapes has been haunting me for the last several years now… for whatever reason i often find myself staring into it (true story!). so when i was approached by the label to be signed i was surprised and honored to be sure… but i had already felt that subliminal enchantment and i knew it was a, well… sign! i think my previous album ‘bottle it in’ is my deepest record and i’m still really proud of it. i’m excited to release its follow-up on @ververecords. it’s been a crazy f*ckin year and i’ve got hundreds of songs and ideas in the can, on paper, and in tape recorders all strewn about the ‘kv zone’… nuggets recorded before-and-after pandemic times… in studios and from home… music past, present and, yup, we’re still rolling. it’s gonna be heavy, it’s gonna be beautiful… and it’s gonna be out there.”

The label also shared the news and noted that Vile’s next album is set for release in the summer of 2022.

Check out the posts from Vile and Verve below.