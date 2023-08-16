Yesterday (August 15), Stevie Nicks took to social media to open up about her viewing habits. Specifically, she addressed the fact that she has seen the Fleetwood Mac-inspired series, Daisy Jones & The Six, which centers around a fictional band.

Jones (played by Riley Keough) was obviously based on Nicks, so the fact that the singer has now given her blessing to the show meant a lot for the cast.

“Just finished watching for the 2nd time. In the beginning, it wasn’t really my story, but Riley seamlessly, soon became my story,” Nicks wrote. “It brought back memories that made me feel like a ghost watching my own story. It was very emotional for me. I just wish Christine [McVie] could have seen it. She would have loved it. Hopefully it will continue.”

Suki Waterhouse, who plays Karen from the band on the show, responded to Nicks on Twitter. “I can’t believe this… We [love] you Stevie!”

One of the key performances on the show finds Daisy Jones and Billy Dunne (Sam Claflin) recreating the famous Nicks performance of “Silver Springs.”

“I was like, ‘Oh my god, the chemistry, that connection, the history.’ And I remember being the one to show Riley that on almost like day one, saying ‘Have you seen this video? How Billy-Daisy is this?'” Claflin told Deadline previously.