Sturgill Simpson has canceled the remaining dates on his 2021 tour, citing a vocal cord injury. The singer/songwriter posted the news on Instagram, writing, “Turns out I did in fact unfortunately hemorrhage/rupture my vocal chords [sic] after all. I am currently getting the best treatment available and should fully recover but it’s gonna be a long hot minute before I can return to stage.”

He added, “I just wanted to turn this thing back on for about 15 seconds to say Im sorry to everyone that had tickets to the remaining shows and to thank everyone that has supported me over the years..its been an incredibly fun, rewarding, and educational journey. I played all the venues I dreamed about playing as a kid, met all my heroes, even became friends with most of them, and got to work and play with some of the finest musicians on the planet over the years.

But on the bright side, now I can finally really focus on other pursuits and areas of passionate interest..like becoming the best hitman I can be.”

Simpson, who released The Ballad Of Dood And Juanita in August, wrote on Instagram earlier in the month that he had lost his voice completely, but wasn’t sure the root cause: “Hoping just viral laryngitis or inhaling treated wood from backstage campfire at Merlefest,” he wrote about a week ago. “Or something equally stupid and not actual injury to vocal chords for playing too many shows in a row after not singing much for over 18 months.”

Feel better soon, Sturgill!