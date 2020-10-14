Sturgill Simpson has had a chameleonic career, putting out albums filled with everything from traditional country to straight-up rock and roll. His latest, 2019’s Sound & Fury, falls in the latter camp, but with his next effort, he’s going in a decidedly different direction. Yesterday, the musician announced his next album, Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions, which will feature bluegrass interpretations of some of his past material.

The 20-track album features songs from his first three albums — High Top Mountain, Metamodern Sounds In Country Music, and A Sailor’s Guide To Earth — as well as songs from his previous band, Sunday Valley. This was meant to be a surprise release, but info got out early on a streaming site. Simpson shared the cover art and wrote on Instagram, “Welp,..was hoping to surprise everybody on Thursday but somebody somewhere (Germany) got all excited and just couldn’t hold their horses.”

Check out the Cuttin’ Grass art and tracklist below.

1. “All Around You”

2. “All The Pretty Colors”

3. “Breakers Roar”

4. “I Don’t Mind”

5. “I Wonder”

6. “Just Let Go”

7. “Life Ain’t Fair”

8. “A Little Light”

9. “Life Of Sin”

10. “Long White Line”

11. “Living The Dream”

12. “Old King Coal”

13. “Railroad Of Sin”

14. “Sitting Here Without You”

15. “Sometimes Wine”

16. “The Storm”

17. “Time After All”

18. “Turtles All The Way Down”

19. “Voices”

20. “Water In A Well”

Cuttin’ Grass Vol. 1: The Butcher Shoppe Sessions is out 10/16.

Sturgill Simpson is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.