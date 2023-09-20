Sufjan Stevens revealed today that he has been diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition known as Guillian-Barre Syndrome. In an emotional new Instagram post, Stevens updated fans about why he’s been distant from the release of his upcoming album, Javelin.

The musician has been in the hospital, after losing the ability to walk. “Luckily there’s treatment for this — they administer immuno-hemoglobin infusions for five days and pray that the disease doesn’t spread to the lungs, heart and brain,” he assured fans. “Very scary, but it worked. I spent about two weeks in Med/Surg, stuck in a bed, while my doctors did all the things to keep me alive and stabilize my condition. I owe them my life.”

Stevens has since been moved to an acute rehab a few weeks ago, where he is undergoing physical and occupational therapy to learn how to walk again.

“It’s a slow process, but they say I will ‘recover,’ it just takes a lot of time, patience, and hard work,” he added. “Most people who have GBS learn to walk again on their own within a year, so I am hopeful. I’m only in my second week of rehab but it is going really well and I am working really hard to get back on my feet.”

Check out Sufjan Stevens’ full post below.