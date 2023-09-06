Ahead of their upcoming album, Bad Dream Jaguar, Sun June has shared a double-pack of new singles — “Easy Violence” and “John Prine.”

On the first of the two sings, “Easy Violence,” the Austin-based band‘s lead vocalist Laura Colwell delivers soft-tinged vocals, as she intimately sings about putting demons to rest.

In the song’s accompanying video, Colwell is seen getting into an unrecognizable costume, and then heading to a diner.

“‘Easy Violence’ is about the fears you become attached to and the mistakes you try to outrun,” said the band in a statement. “We’re talking peak White Horse 2013. The song started out as a demo we recorded at home. We liked the ‘voice memos’ feel and we ended up keeping the drum machine, guitars, synths, and the first-take vocals. We fleshed out the rest with the band in Dan Duszynski’s studio. For the video we got our friend Lauren Wilde to turn Laura into a jaguar for a staged photo shoot. It was fun to capture Laura begrudgingly surrender to a marketing campaign. The image of her driving through LA traffic alone with her makeup still on made us laugh — a hangover of self-promotion.”

“John Prine” features Colwell singing as she grasps onto a special feeling, holding on for as long as she can. The video features a young woman boarding a ferry, as the camera positions itself over a brisk sea.

“‘John Prine’ is about appreciating something for the first time after it’s already over, and struggling to let it go,” said Colwell in a statement. “It’s also a shout-out to my father who loves to say, ‘I’m not asleep, I’m just resting my eyes.’ The song was recorded in North Carolina by Alli Rogers and features Justin Morris (Sluice, Fust) on pedal steel. When Dan Duszynski mixed it he morphed the pedal steel into something more haunting and more ghostly (and more sleepy). We wanted the video to capture the feeling of coming down after a long night or a short visit with someone you miss, the kind of daze that’s a mix of longing and appreciation. I am not a morning person, but I really wish I were.”

You can see the videos for “Easy Violence” and “John Prine” above.

Bad Dream Jaguar is out 10/20 via Run For Cover. Find more information here.