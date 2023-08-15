Sun June has announced that a new album, Bad Dream Jaguar, is on the way and set to arrive later this year. The first single, “Get Enough,” builds upon “spring-time mania, justifying delusions, and losing it but still loving it,” according to a statement from the band.

The video is just as dreamy, channeling the country rodeo vibes with a mechanical bull in the backyard and dancing in an open field. “We’ve become Texans whether we like it or not,” they add, pointing out that the movie Punch Drunk Love was a visual inspiration.

Fans will be able to hear some of Sun June’s new music soon, as they will be hitting the road this winter and into the new year.

Check out “Get Enough” above. Below, find the album’s tracklist, cover art, and a complete list of upcoming tour dates.

1. “Eager”

2. “16 Riders”

3. “Mixed Bag”

4. “Moon Ahead”

5. “Ambitions”

6. “Easy Violence”

7. “John Prine”

8. “Sage”

9. “Washington Square”

10. “Get Enough”

11. “Texas”

12. “Lightning”

11/02/2023 — Somerville, MA @ Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre *

11/04/2023 — New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge *

11/05/2023 — Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *

11/07/2023 — Washington, DC @ DC9 *

11/08/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *

11/10/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Blue Room *

11/11/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Purgatory *

11/12/2023 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle Back Room *

11/13/2023 — Asheville, NC @ Eulogy *

11/16/2023 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Beer City Music Hall *

11/17/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Deep Ellum Art Co. *

11/18/2023 — Austin, TX @ Parish *

01/04/2024 — Houston, TX @ House of Blues ^

01/05/2024 — San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger ^

01/06/2024 — Austin, TX @ Emo’s ^

01/07/2024 — Fort Worth, TX @ Tulips FTW ^

01/09/2024 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf ^

01/10/2024 — Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole ^

01/11/2024 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

01/12/2024 — San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park ^

01/13/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Theater at Ace Hotel ^

01/14/2024 — San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore ^

01/16/2024 — Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst ^

01/17/2024 — Sacramento, CA @ Crest Theatre ^

01/19/2024 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

01/20/2024 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

01/21/2024 — Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre ^

* with Runnner

^ with Slaughter Beach, Dog

Bad Dream Jaguar is out 10/20 via Run For Cover. Find more information here.