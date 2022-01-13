It’s been nearly a year since Austin, Texas five-piece band Sun June released their standout sophomore album Somewhere. Now as the band prepares to hit the road now that they can finally tour behind their album, which includes a stop at this year’s SXSW festival, Sun June expand their original LP with a few more tracks, including the pastoral number “Reminded.”

Echoing the wistful chords and dreamy vocals heard on Sun June’s sophomore album, “Reminded” features swirling melodies and poetic lyrics that evoke a keen sense of nostalgia. “Reminded” arrives on the forthcoming expanded version of Somewhere, which features their recent track “Easy” as well as the previously unheard song “Tom Petty.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind the new track, Sun June singer Laura Colwell says:

“‘Reminded’ is about being captivated by someone you have a bad history with and wanting to reconcile with past mistakes, despite it being the most unhealthy decision. It’s about gazing narrowly into an old flame… Basically, it’s the sexiest song we’ve ever written. The song leans so far into romance that we thought it would be fun to add some sax. Justin got to arrange it all, and then we had local saxophonist David Alvarez (from Medellin Collection, and Hyah!) lay it down.”

Listen to “Reminded” above.

Somewhere (Expanded) is out 1/14 via Run For Cover Records/Keeled Scales. Pre-order it here.