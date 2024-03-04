Sunny Day Real Estate is one of the defining emo bands of the ’90s, and their debut album, 1994’s Diary, is a quintessential release in the genre’s history. The project turns 30 years old this year and the group is celebrating in a couple ways.

There’s an anniversary tour that starts in a matter of days, on March 13, and ends in October with two nights at The Belasco in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now and there’s more information on the band’s website (which has a perfect domain name, by the way: sunnyday.realestate).

Then there’s the remastered and expanded edition of Diary, which goes back in print (on pearlescent vinyl, no less) on April 26. The 2LP release is limited to just 1,500 copies, includes the bonus tracks “8” and “9,” and features newly written liner notes. Find more information about the release here.

Find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.