Sunny Day Real Estate is one of the defining emo bands of the ’90s, and their debut album, 1994’s Diary, is a quintessential release in the genre’s history. The project turns 30 years old this year and the group is celebrating in a couple ways.
There’s an anniversary tour that starts in a matter of days, on March 13, and ends in October with two nights at The Belasco in Los Angeles. Tickets are available now and there’s more information on the band’s website (which has a perfect domain name, by the way: sunnyday.realestate).
Then there’s the remastered and expanded edition of Diary, which goes back in print (on pearlescent vinyl, no less) on April 26. The 2LP release is limited to just 1,500 copies, includes the bonus tracks “8” and “9,” and features newly written liner notes. Find more information about the release here.
Find the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sunny Day Real Estate 2024 Tour Dates: Diary 30th Anniversary Tour
03/13 — Lawrence, KS @ Liberty Hall
03/14 — Oklahoma, OK @ Tower Theatre
03/16 — Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Austin (SPIN)
05/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Lincoln Theatre
05/03 — Gainesville, FL @ High Dive
05/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival
05/07 — Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre
05/09 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/10 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
05/12 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/15 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
05/16 — New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
08/14 — Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
08/17 — Denver, CO @ Summit
08/20 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/21 — Portland, OR @ Pioneer Courthouse Square (PDX Live)
08/23 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/24 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
09/22 — Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond Festival
09/25 — Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
09/28 — Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
10/11-13 — Las Vegas, NV @ Best Friends Forever Festival
10/15 — San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco