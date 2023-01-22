Electronic pop duo Sylvan Esso may be gearing up to hit the road for their No Rules tour this summer, but before they do, they stopped by CBS’ Saturday Sessions to practice their set. The Grammy-nominated act (comprised of singer Amelia Meath and producer Nick Sanborn) continues to find success in dance music thanks to the songs “Sunburn” and “Your Reality,” and their latest album, No Rules Sandy, cements their impact on the genre even further.

Backed by a six-piece band featuring Jenn Wasner (Flock Of Dimes and Wye Oak), drummers Joe Westerlund and TJ Maiani, and guitarist Mason Stoops, Sylvan Esso performed a melody of their songs “Didn’t Care,” “Your Reality,” and “Look At Me.”

Their performance is a wave of musical experimentation heard across their discography as Meath and Wasner sing, “I didn’t care / And I couldn’t feel it in the air / I didn’t know / When I met you how it would go,” listeners are taken on that journey.

When we talked with the pair about the writing process that went into their critically acclaimed album Free Love, Meath said, “You almost have to prove it to yourself instead of it being an intuition. You have to put into words what you’re reaching for.”

Watch their performance of “Didn’t Care” above and “Your Reality” and “Look At Me” below.