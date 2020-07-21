It’s been a few years since Sylvan Esso shared What Now, their second and most recent album, which dropped in 2017. Now they’re ready to follow it up: Free Love is set for release in September, and alongside this announcement, they’ve shared a video for “Ferris Wheel,” which they filmed in an empty amusement park.

The band shared a statement about the album and song, saying:

“We are thrilled to announce our third album, Free Love, will be out 9.25.20. It’s a record about being increasingly terrified of the world around you and looking inward to remember all the times when loving other people seemed so easy, so that you can find your way back to that place. This first single, ‘Ferris Wheel,’ is about discovering your power and awkwardly figuring out how to wield it. It’s for the summer, it’s for you, we hope you like it.”

The group’s Amelia Meath also spoke about the nature of her musical partnership with the band’s other half, Nick Sanborn, saying, “At the heart of Sylvan Esso is this really fun argument. Nick wants things to sound unsettling, but I want you to take your shirt off and dance. We’re trying to make pop songs that aren’t on the radio, because they’re too weird. It’s a pop band, but we’re talking about complicated emotions.”

Watch the “Ferris Wheel” video above, and below, find the Free Love art and tracklist.

1. “What If”

2. “Ring”

3. “Ferris Wheel”

4. “Train”

5. “Numb”

6. “Free”

7. “Frequency”

8. “Runaway”

9. “Rooftop Dancing”

10. “Make It Easy”

Free Love is out 9/25 via Loma Vista Recordings. Pre-order it here.