Nashville (by way of Naples, Florida) singer Terry Presume has been building a buzz with catchy singles like “Did Me Wrong” and “ZaZa And Some Runtz” and is gearing up to release a new EP titled What Box? on July 29. The latest single from the upcoming project is the encouraging “None Of This Alone,” for which he’s also released a video. The simple video features Terry singing the uplifting lyrics as they appear on the screen while he roams the streets of LA’s Chinatown and lies on train tracks.

The unabashedly joyful track follows “ZaZa and Some Runtz” in Presume’s string of genre-less, earnest songs, while the tracklist of What Box? also includes “Don’t Wait Forever,” “Personal,” and “Swimming.” Terry switches from exuberant raps to soulful rock to no-filter folk throughout his small but growing catalog, making him an interesting figure with a promising future as more fans catch on to his music thanks to his recent move to Los Angeles and willingness to push the boundaries of what’s expected of Black boys from South Florida — the very ethos of his What Box? project title.

Watch Terry Presume’s ‘None Of This Alone’ video above.

What Box? is due 7/29 via September Recordings.