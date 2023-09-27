The 1975 kicked off the first date of their Still At Their Very Best Tour in Sacramento last night (September 26). After a series of controversies tied to lead singer Matty Healy, including getting banned from Malaysia and starting a Twitter feud with Lucy Dacus, there had been fans noticing that the ticket prices had dropped.

While the band is still set to tour the UK and Europe next year, Healy addressed the crowd with an announcement near the end of the show, regarding the status of The 1975 going forward. “It’s wonderful you’re all here,” he said. “After this tour, we will be going on an indefinite hiatus with shows, so it’s wonderful to have you guys with us tonight. Thank you so much.”

However, the news comes after rumors of tension within the band. A few months ago, when The 1975 played Malaysia’s Good Vibes Festival, Healy decided to protest the country’s anti-LGBTQ+ policies by speaking out and kissing another member, Ross Macdonald, on stage. The festival was then promptly canceled and the organizer was seeking about $2.69 million in damages.

Given the high sum, it’s likely that the rest of the members would be divided and upset about having to pay. Still, some fans think The 1975 is just taking time to rest and work on the next album.

Right now, their final show date is in Amsterdam on March 24. A complete list of dates and ticketing information can be found here.