The 1975’s Matty Healy Thinks ‘Cancel Culture’ Is Going Too Far

The 1975 have proven that they can do a lot of different things, like on their recent single “People,” which rocks much more than anything else they had released before. The band and its members have thoughts about a lot of different things as well, and some of those are communicated in a new cover story from Fader.

For example, frontman Matty Healy believes that something needs to be done about “cancel culture.” Speaking about “keyboard warriors,” Healy said, “There has to be rules with this kind of sh*t, you know what I mean? […] It feels like 90 percent of the time, cancel culture itself is far worse than the moral indiscretions of those that have been accused of something. What pisses me off is the removal of context.”

Healy also spoke about how letting his opinions be heard has led to some controversy in the past, saying that he won’t let that stop him from making potentially contentious statements: “It’s a tough pill to swallow, but if I was going to stand for something as an artist, and every time that had consequences I decided not to do it, that’d be pointless. I have to listen to people, and I always try to meet people with understanding.”

The frontman discussed his past problems with drugs as well, saying that while he’s still not perfect, heroin no longer has a hold over him like it used to: “There’s been a couple of hiccups. […] I’d be lying if I said I haven’t had a couple of bumps, but that happens. […] Heroin is not my problem anymore — it’s bullsh*t. That part of my life is over.”

Elsewhere in the piece, the band discussed how they’re able to have disagreements and work through them, with George Daniel saying, “Whenever we get into it, we’re either being so stupid it’s ridiculous, or we’re talking about serious things. Healy added, “We need to be able to say ‘You’re a c*nt’ and ‘I love you’ in the same sentence.”

Read the rest of the feature here.