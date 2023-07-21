Matty Healy The 1975 BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend 2023
Matty Healy Claimed The 1975 Was Banned From A Malaysia City After He Kissed His Male Bandmate On Stage

Earlier today (July 21), The 1975 performed at Good Vibes Festival in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The performance, it turns out, may have gotten the group banned from the city.

During the set, Matty Healy addressed the audience in regards to Malaysia’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights, saying, “I’m f*cking furious. And that’s not fair on you because you’re not representative of your government. Because you are young people, and I’m sure a lot of you are gay and progressive and cool. So I pulled the show yesterday, I pulled the show yesterday, and we had a conversation, and we said, ‘You know what, we can’t let the kids down because they’re not the government.’ But, I’ve done this before: I’ve gone to a country where it’s f*cking… I don’t know what it f*cking is. Ridiculous. F*cking ridulous… to tell people what they can do with that and that. And if you want to invite me here to do a show, you can f*ck off. I’ll take your money, you can ban me, but I’ve done this before, and it doesn’t feel good, and I’m f*cked off.”

Later during the performance, Healy and bandmate Ross MacDonald shared a good 20-second kiss as the crowd cheered. After that, the set ended prematurely, with Healy explaining before he left the stage, “Alright, we just got banned from Kuala Lumpur, see you later.”

setlist.fm indicates the band only performed seven songs, while an additional nine were on a printed setlist.

