The Armed is returning with a brand new album announcement for their next record, Perfect Saviors. Welcoming fans into the new era, the band also shared the lead single, “Sport Of Form,” which is a collab with Julien Baker.

The track details the competitive human nature, with a rollercoaster of an instrumental. In the music video, Iggy Pop also makes an appearance.

“Too much information has made us dumb and confused,” vocalist Tony Wolski shared about the album in a statement. “Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity. Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying—but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too.”

Starting in August, The Armed will join Queens Of The Stone Age on their The End Is Nero Tour. Then, in October, they will head out on a headlining tour of their own — with the dates for this listed below. Find additional information here.

Check out The Armed’s “Sport Of Form” (feat. Julien Baker) above. Continue scrolling for the Perfect Saviors cover art and tracklist.

1. “Sport Of Measure”

2. “FKA World”

3. “Clone”

4. “Modern Vanity”

5. “Everything’s Glitter”

6. “Burned Mind”

7. “Sport Of Form”

8. “Vatican Under Construction”

9. “Liar 2”

10. “In Heaven”

11. “Public Grieving”

10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey

10/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

10/23 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall

10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos

11/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

11/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

12/15 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall

12/16 — Chicago, IL @ Metro

Perfect Saviors is out 8/25 via Sargent House. Find more information here.