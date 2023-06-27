The Armed is returning with a brand new album announcement for their next record, Perfect Saviors. Welcoming fans into the new era, the band also shared the lead single, “Sport Of Form,” which is a collab with Julien Baker.
The track details the competitive human nature, with a rollercoaster of an instrumental. In the music video, Iggy Pop also makes an appearance.
“Too much information has made us dumb and confused,” vocalist Tony Wolski shared about the album in a statement. “Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity. Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying—but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too.”
Starting in August, The Armed will join Queens Of The Stone Age on their The End Is Nero Tour. Then, in October, they will head out on a headlining tour of their own — with the dates for this listed below. Find additional information here.
Check out The Armed’s “Sport Of Form” (feat. Julien Baker) above. Continue scrolling for the Perfect Saviors cover art and tracklist.
1. “Sport Of Measure”
2. “FKA World”
3. “Clone”
4. “Modern Vanity”
5. “Everything’s Glitter”
6. “Burned Mind”
7. “Sport Of Form”
8. “Vatican Under Construction”
9. “Liar 2”
10. “In Heaven”
11. “Public Grieving”
10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey
10/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
10/23 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos
11/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
11/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
12/15 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
12/16 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
Perfect Saviors is out 8/25 via Sargent House. Find more information here.