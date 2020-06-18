The Beths Are Performing A Real-Life, In-Person Concert In July

Australian indie group The Beths have a new album on the way: Jump Rope Gazers comes out on July 10. Usually, it’s normal for bands to head out on tour around the time they drop a fresh record. We’re not living through normal times, though, so like many other artists, The Beths had to delay touring plans during the pandemic. That said, The Beths are actually doing it: The band has announced they will be performing an honest-to-goodness concert next month.

This isn’t some sort of drive-in concert where even cars have to be six feet apart, either: They’ll be performing at Powerstation in Auckland, Australia, an indoor venue. The band’s Elizabeth Stokes wrote in the announcement, “Very surreal to say this: Auckland, we’re doing a gig. It’s July 11th, the day after our album comes out. I can’t tell you how much we are looking forward to playing a show and playing new songs. It’ll be pretty special, come and hang.”

Australia as a country has handled itself well during the pandemic, which makes a July concert there a real possibility. The country is apparently on course to “have largely eradicated the coronavirus” by July, according to an announcement from public health officials earlier this month.

Jump Rope Gazers is out 7/10 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.