The Beths Road Trip Through Lush Forests In Their Super 8-Filmed ‘Out Of Sight’ Video

New Zealand indie rockers The Beths are gearing up for their sophomore record Jump Rope Gazers. With the record, the four-piece group aims to tackle themes of anxiety and self-doubt. The newly-released single “Out Of Sight,” takes a prudent approach to those themes with serene tones and earnest lyrics.

Vocalist Elizabeth Stokes says the band allowed themselves to be more fragile on the single: “The band playing on ‘Out Of Sight’ is more fragile than we usually allow ourselves to be. We are trying to listen more deeply and be more open ended, it was confronting to do and sometimes even frustrating. But it came out great, Ben’s bass playing especially is beautifully melodic and gives the song a unique texture.”

The accompanying “Out Of Sight” video, directed by Ezra Simons, was filmed using a Super 8 film camera and depicts the band birdwatching amongst the New Zealand brush. Simons was able to track down archival footage of birds native to New Zealand and wove clips throughout the visual. “The goal was to create a nostalgic and timeless roadtrip video where the band goes off in search of native birds, but instead finds each other,” Simons said.

Watch “Out Of Sight” above.

Jump Rope Gazers is out 7/10 via Carpark. Pre-order it here.

