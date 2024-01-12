Indie

The Black Keys’ ‘Beautiful People (Stay High)’ Single Is The Retro Start To Their ‘Ohio Players’ Album Rollout

In 2022, The Black Keys dropped their critically acclaimed album, Dropout Boogie. Instead of taking a much-deserved break, following their even busier 2023, the group is prepping to release another full-length project. On January 12, The Black Keys announced a new album, Ohio Players, and shared the lead single “Beautiful People (Stay High).”

The record is a retro offering from the group, teasing that they’re returning to their roots, as their album’s title suggests. “Time I’ve been gone / I’ve been strugglin’ alone / Keepin’ all of my demons to myself / I’m saving my grace for that heavenly place / To the sun, I will sing you my song / Never coming back down / All of those beautiful people,” sings Dan Auerbach.

As if the new project wasn’t enough, The Black Keys will debut their Jeff Dupre-directed documentary, This Is A Film About The Black Keys, in March at the SXSW festival. The film is described, “From a jamming session in a basement in Akron, Ohio, to rock’ n’ roll super-stardom. They barely knew each other when they made their first recordings, yet quickly realized they shared a powerful musical connection and a drive to succeed.”

Listen to “Beautiful People (Stay High)” above.

This Is A Film About The Black Keys will debut at the 2o24 SXSW Festival. Find more information here.

Ohio Players is out 4/5 via Nonesuch. Find more information here.

