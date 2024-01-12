In 2022, The Black Keys dropped their critically acclaimed album, Dropout Boogie. Instead of taking a much-deserved break, following their even busier 2023, the group is prepping to release another full-length project. On January 12, The Black Keys announced a new album, Ohio Players, and shared the lead single “Beautiful People (Stay High).”

The record is a retro offering from the group, teasing that they’re returning to their roots, as their album’s title suggests. “Time I’ve been gone / I’ve been strugglin’ alone / Keepin’ all of my demons to myself / I’m saving my grace for that heavenly place / To the sun, I will sing you my song / Never coming back down / All of those beautiful people,” sings Dan Auerbach.

As if the new project wasn’t enough, The Black Keys will debut their Jeff Dupre-directed documentary, This Is A Film About The Black Keys, in March at the SXSW festival. The film is described, “From a jamming session in a basement in Akron, Ohio, to rock’ n’ roll super-stardom. They barely knew each other when they made their first recordings, yet quickly realized they shared a powerful musical connection and a drive to succeed.”

Listen to “Beautiful People (Stay High)” above.

This Is A Film About The Black Keys will debut at the 2o24 SXSW Festival. Find more information here.

Ohio Players is out 4/5 via Nonesuch. Find more information here.