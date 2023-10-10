With over thirty-eight years underneath the studded leather belts, legendary rock band Guns N’ Roses still has a short list of career firsts to cross off of their list. Axl Rose and the gang embarked on a massive global tour this year. Last month, the group announced they would extend their tour schedule with four additional dates. Yesterday (October 9), they revealed another expansion, including two special shows.

Next month, on November 1 and 2 to be specific, Guns N’ Roses will have a two-night stand at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, California. Their appearances will mark the band’s first-ever time performing in the iconic venue. The forthcoming concert, featuring special guest The Black Keys, is Guns N’ Roses’ highly anticipated return to the Los Angeles market. The group’s last Los Angeles performance took place in 2021.

View Guns N’ Roses’ remaining 2023 North American tour schedule below. The Nighttrain and American Express presale will start on Tuesday, October 10, with the general ticket sale launching on Friday, October 13, at 10 a.m. local time. Find more information here.

10/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

10/14 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

10/16 — Vancouver, BC @ BC Place

10/19 — Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

10/22 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Arena

10/24 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

10/27 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

11/01 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

11/05 — Mexico City, MX @ Hell & Heaven Festival