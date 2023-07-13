The Drums’ single”I Want It All” which was released in April, is going to wind up in an unexpected place. On Wednesday, July 12, it was announced that the band’s founding member, Jonny Pierce, is releasing Jonny, his sixth solo album. Among the 16 tracks is, as it happens, “I Want It All.”

In the album’s cover art, Pierce establishes its vulnerable tone: It features a black-and-white photo of his bare bottom. That vibe can also be heard in the poignant lyricism of his latest single, “Better.”

“When I finished Jonny, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me,” Pierce said in a statement. “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate ones’ whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you — even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”

The press release also describes Jonny as “a love letter to a galaxy of Pierce’s younger selves” and “a reclamation a lifetime in the making.”

Listen to “Better” above, and check out the Jonny album art as well as its tracklist and The Drums’ tour dates below.

1. “I Want It All”

2. “Isolette”

3. “I’m Still Scared”

4. “Better”

5. “Harms”

6. “Little Jonny”

7. “Plastic Envelope”

8. “Protect Him Always”

9. “Be Gentle”

10. “Dying”

11. “Green Grass”

12. “Obvious”

13. “The Flowers”

14. “Teach My Body”

15. “Pool God”

16. “I Used to Want To Die”