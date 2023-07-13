The Drums’ single”I Want It All” which was released in April, is going to wind up in an unexpected place. On Wednesday, July 12, it was announced that the band’s founding member, Jonny Pierce, is releasing Jonny, his sixth solo album. Among the 16 tracks is, as it happens, “I Want It All.”
In the album’s cover art, Pierce establishes its vulnerable tone: It features a black-and-white photo of his bare bottom. That vibe can also be heard in the poignant lyricism of his latest single, “Better.”
“When I finished Jonny, I listened to it, and I heard my soul reflected back at me,” Pierce said in a statement. “It is devastating and triumphant, it is lost and found, it is confused and certain, it is wise and foolish. It is male and female, it is hard and gentle. To encapsulate ones’ whole self in an album, to honor each and every part of you — even the parts that feel at odds with each other, is to make something deeply human, and because my religion is humanism, the album becomes a sacred place for me to worship. Each feeling a different pew, each song a hymn to the human heart.”
The press release also describes Jonny as “a love letter to a galaxy of Pierce’s younger selves” and “a reclamation a lifetime in the making.”
Listen to “Better” above, and check out the Jonny album art as well as its tracklist and The Drums’ tour dates below.
1. “I Want It All”
2. “Isolette”
3. “I’m Still Scared”
4. “Better”
5. “Harms”
6. “Little Jonny”
7. “Plastic Envelope”
8. “Protect Him Always”
9. “Be Gentle”
10. “Dying”
11. “Green Grass”
12. “Obvious”
13. “The Flowers”
14. “Teach My Body”
15. “Pool God”
16. “I Used to Want To Die”
07/12/2023 — San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
07/14/2023 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Shrine
07/15/2023 — Las Vegas, NV @ Area 15
07/16/2023 — Phoenix, AZ @ Van Buren
07/17/2023 — El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace
07/19/2023 — Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
07/20/2023 — Austin, TX @ Mohawk
07/21/2023 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
07/22/2023 — New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues
07/24/2023 — Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West
07/25/2023 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
07/27/2023 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
07/28/2023 — Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
07/29/2023 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
07/31/2023 — Boston, MA @ Royale
08/03/2023 — New York, NY @ Webster Hall
08/05/2023 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall
08/06/2023 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
08/08/2023 — Chicago, IL @ Metro
08/09/2023 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity
08/11/2023 — Denver, CO @ Bluebird
08/12/2023 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Psych Lake City at Urban Lounge
08/14/2023 — Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
08/15/2023 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
08/16/2023 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
08/18/2023 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
Jonny is out 10/13 via ANTI- Records. Find more information here.