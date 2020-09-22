It’s been over 15 years since The Killers arrived on the scene with their debut album Hot Fuss, which boasted songs like “Somebody Told Me,” and, of course, the indelible track “Mr. Brightside.” It’s only on rare occasions that the band performs the latter on stage, but they decided the Raiders playing a game in their Las Vegas hometown was reason enough. So they took over a rooftop in the city and gave an explosive rendition of the song.

Before diving into the performance, vocalist Brandon Flowers welcomed the Raiders to town. “Hello. We’re The Killers and it’s our pleasure to welcome the Raiders to fabulous Las Vegas, Nevada. I think we’ve got just the song for the occasion,” vocalist Flowers told the crowd.

Along with performing on ESPN, The Killers have already set their sights on another record. In a recent interview with NME, Flowers said they plan on sharing a follow-up to Imploding The Mirage in less than a year:

“You know when people just say that? Every time someone makes a record they say that they have 50 songs and they’re going to release another record. We really are. We’re going to release another one in about 10 months. We’ve already gone back into the studio with [producer Jonathon Rado] and [producer Shawn Everett]. We did a week in Northern California. I had a lot of time on my hands. Before, I’d normally be gearing up to tour, all of that time has gone back into writing more songs. It’s been pretty fruitful.”

Watch The Killers perform “Mr. Brightside” on ESPN above.

Imploding The Mirage is out now via Island Records. Get it here.