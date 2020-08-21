Today, The Killers made a surprising comeback with their new album, Imploding The Mirage. Before the band’s sixth album was released worldwide, though, the band offered one last preview of it on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where they performed the album track “Blowback.”

The performance looked a lot more like traditional late-night TV appearances than most have recently, as the group packed on a very late-night-looking stage to play the anthemic rocker, although there was no audience to cheer them out to commercial. This actually wasn’t the songs television debut, though, as they premiered it on CBS This Morning back in April.

Meanwhile, the band recently addressed the sexual assault allegations made against their touring crew, for which the band launched an internal investigation. Brandon Flowers told NME of the situation, “I feel relieved that we were actually able to get to the bottom of it, actually find this woman and make sure that she was OK. The most important thing is that there was no assault. That’s just nothing but relief. From what we see backstage, the people we hire and the people in the band, we’ve never witnessed anything like that happen. If something like that did happen, we would want to know.”

Watch The Killers perform “Blowback” on Colbert above, and read our review of Imploding The Mirage here.

Imploding The Mirage is out now via Island. Get it here.