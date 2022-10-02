Last night (October 1) The Killers performed their second of two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. The concert followed the release of the band’s two 2021 albums, Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine. During the encore portion of the show, The Killers brought out a special surprise guest — Bruce Springsteen.

The band and Springsteen performed two of Springsteen’s hits, “Badlands” and “Born To Run.”

Springsteen also joined them in a performance of his Killers collaboration, “Dustland.”

Before Springsteen arrived onstage, The Killers’ lead vocalist Brandon Flowers admitted he was feeling some jitters.

“Everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right?,” Flowers said. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but me and my friends have been sweating bullets up here all night, because The Boss is here. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.”