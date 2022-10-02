Last night (October 1) The Killers performed their second of two sold-out shows at Madison Square Garden. The concert followed the release of the band’s two 2021 albums, Imploding The Mirage and Pressure Machine. During the encore portion of the show, The Killers brought out a special surprise guest — Bruce Springsteen.
The band and Springsteen performed two of Springsteen’s hits, “Badlands” and “Born To Run.”
Springsteen also joined them in a performance of his Killers collaboration, “Dustland.”
Before Springsteen arrived onstage, The Killers’ lead vocalist Brandon Flowers admitted he was feeling some jitters.
“Everybody gets a little nervous when their boss shows up for work, right?,” Flowers said. “I don’t know if you’ve noticed, but me and my friends have been sweating bullets up here all night, because The Boss is here. Ladies and gentlemen, Bruce Springsteen.”
The Killers and Springsteen have long been admirers of each other’s work. In 2021, upon the release of “Dustland,” Flowers credited Springsteen in an interview with Rolling Stone for helping him grow into the songwriter he is today.
“I attribute my discovery and absorption of his music with helping me become a more authentic writer,” he said. “He helped me to see the extraordinary in everyday people and their lives. And in this case, it was my parents who were under the microscope. Their faith and doubts, their search for salvation in the desert. It sounds Biblical. It also sounds Springsteenian.”
