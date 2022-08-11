The Killers Share The Colorful, Cinematic ‘Boy’ Music Video

Last year, The Killers released Pressure Machine to follow up 2020’s Imploding The Mirage, whose album cycle was disrupted by the pandemic. They returned last week to release the new song “Boy,” and now they’ve shared the music video for it. There’s a lot of symbolic imagery — a white horse, a stunning sunrise, a pink body of water — and it makes for an impactful, cinematic experience.

In an Instagram post, singer Brandon Flowers reflected on the release of “Boy” from his car. “Just heard it on the radio for the first time and it sounded great and we’re really happy with it,” he said. “We hope everybody’s liking it. It’s the song that took me to Nephi. I wasn’t able to leave. I just found this treasure trove of ideas and memories and people and characters that I was carrying around with me all these years and I was able to write about it and capture it and put it into Pressure Machine but we always knew that we had this song ‘Boy’ that was lingering and it didn’t quite fit, as Ronnie calls it, the complexion of Pressure Machine […] It is its own thing. It’s gonna be the blueprint for where we’re going with record number 8.”

Watch the video for “Boy” above.