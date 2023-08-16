The Killers are in hot water. On Tuesday, August 15, “Mr. Brightside” band performed at the Black Sea Arena in Batumi, Georgia. At one point they brought a fan onstage to drum on “For Reasons Unknown,” but when it was revealed he was Russian, the crowd vehemently booed.

“What’s your name, and where are you from?” Brandon Flowers asked the drummer. When he said he was Russian, the frontman said the Russians and Georgians are “brothers,” which did not go over well with the audience. Many exited the show and The Killers ended their set with saying, “You can’t recognize that someone’s your brother? He’s not your brother? We all separate on the borders of our countries?”

The group has already shared a statement on social media. “We have a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play drums and it seemed from the stage that the initial response from the crowd indicated that they were okay with tonight’s audience participation member coming onstage with us,” it reads. “We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers’ audience and fans are ‘brothers and sisters’ could be misconstrued. We did not mean to upset anyone and we apologize. We stand with you and hope to return soon.”