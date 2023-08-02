Decades after The Replacements made their major label debut with Tim, longtime fans are now in for a special treat as Rhino is set to release the Tim: Let It Bleed Edition.

The deluxe box set will include a 4-disc CD and 1LP, with a new mix of the album done by producer and engineer Ed Stasium. It will also feature a “collection of previously unheard tracks” with material taken from their January 1985 session that was unearthed. The band’s January 1986 show at Chicago’s Cabaret Metro was also recorded in its entirety and is part of the set.

There is also a hardcover book included with new photos of The Replacements during the album’s era and a history of it all, written by Bob Mehr — a frequent documenter of the band’s history.

According to a press release, 50 out of the 65 tracks have previously been unheard. Additionally, those who purchase the box set will receive a limited-edition 7-inch vinyl.

“After nearly 40 years, Tim remains a charmed collision of intention and accident, a balance of deliberate anthems and tossed-off gems, of raucous release and refined beauty–and a record that perfectly captures the band’s fraught but always compelling ascent on the ladder of success,” Mehr said in a statement.

Continue scrolling for the full tracklist.

Tim (Ed Stasium Mix)

1. “Hold My Life”

2. “I’ll Buy”

3. “Kiss Me On The Bus”

4. “Dose Of Thunder”

5. “Waitress In The Sky”

6. “Swingin Party”

7. “Bastard Of Young”

8. “Lay It Down Clown”

9. “Left Of The Dial”

10. “Little Mascara”

11. “Here Comes A Stranger”

Tim (2023 Remaster)

1. “Hold My Life”

2. “I’ll Buy”

3. “Kiss Me On The Bus”

4. “Dose Of Thunder”

5. “Waitress In The Sky”

6. “Swingin Party”

7. “Bastard Of Young”

8. “Lay It Down Clown”

9. “Left Of The Dial”

10. “Little Mascara”

11. “Here Comes A Stranger”